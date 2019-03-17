Gary Adler

Dec. 15, 1946 - March 2, 2019



Gary Lavern Adler of Lake Havasu City went to the Lord at the age of 72 on March 2, 2019 while he slept.

Gary was born on December 15, 1946 in Rochester, Minn., to Lauren and Mildred Adler. He married Betty Frost on October 2, 1971. He moved to Lake Havasu in 1981 and owned three businesses through the years. Adler's Automotive Electric, Gary's Industrial and Marine and most recent Mohave Security.

Gary was a fun loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time in Flagstaff whenever possible to beat the heat. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed from all the knew him.

He is survived by his wife Betty Adler of Lake Havasu City. Four children; Kimberly Olson of WI, Robert Zins of AZ, Stephanie Kemling of MN and Joseph Adler of AR, Eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased in death by his parents Lauren and Mildred Adler, One sister and Five brothers. There will be a remembrance & celebration of life on Thursday, March 21 at Mohave Security 2550 N Kiowa Blvd Suite 102 from 11-2. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019