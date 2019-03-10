Resources More Obituaries for Gary Tawzer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary E Tawzer

After college and the Marine Corps and completing all the necessary requirements, Gary became a member of The Professional Golf Association of America and began his career in the golfing world. He had married Coy Stevens and they had two children Loree and Gary Dirk Tawzer. They were later divorced. His Head Professional golf positions were at the Rupert Country Club, and the Pocatello Country Club where he met and married Patty Garrison. They had 2 children Jennifer and Jeff Tawzer. Gary then managed the McCall Golf Course and after 3 years they moved back to Pocatello, and the Highland Golf Course where Dennis Howell, Sr. Manager of Riverside G.C. joined him and together they formed the Corporation, 36 Holes, Inc. and leased both courses from the City for the next 27 years. Gary also owned and operated two successful Sports Bars in Pocatello, which he sold by the time he retired. Gary was a life member of the P. G. A. and a life member of the Elks where he was a member of The Lake Havasu City Chapter #2399 of the B.P.O.E. Golf was Gary's life and he loved so many aspects of the game. He loved to put on tournaments and he loved his time with the Junior Golfers and he was a wonderful teacher where he received several awards. When Gary retired, he and Patty moved to Lake Havasu City where they purchased their retirement home and have lived the last 18 years, and recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Among many things Gary was a good husband, father and friend. He would often say, with enthusiasm, after being with friends or family, 'Life Is Good'. He will be missed.

Gary is survived by his Wife Patty his children, Jennifer and Jeffrey, Loree Tawzer Machala, Gary Dirk Tawzer and his brothers Tommy and Lanny, all his grandchildren and many family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 at 5:00 P.M. at the Lake Havasu Golf Club, 2400 Clubhouse Dr. If you have any questions please call Alana at 1-928-255-5884. The Celebration is open to all who knew Gary. Please come and celebrate with us. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019