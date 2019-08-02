|
Gary Przysiecki, 55, passed away July 17, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born Sept. 25, 1963 to Theodore (Ted) and Janice (Jan) Przysiecki in Santa Ana, California.
Gary enjoyed fishing, golfing and Viking football. He worked in general construction, mostly as a plumber and handyman. Gary will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Gary is survived by parents, Ted and Jan Przysiecki; brother, Mike Przysiecki; sister, Debbie Wycoff.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Przysiecki family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019