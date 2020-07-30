1/1
Gayle Ann "Gaylee" Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Ann Peterson (Gaylee)
July 5, 1946 – July 21, 2020
Gayle passed due to the covid-19 virus. She was born in San Diego, California and raised in Imperial Beach, Ca. She was preceded in death by her mother Ann, father James Starforth and daughter Corrinne. She was the youngest of three girls Carol, Janice, Gayle. Gayle worked in the food industry most of her life. She was a member of (life) VFW, American Legion, Elks, Eagles. Gayle volunteered for 16 years at the VFW, American Legion, and Eagles as a waitress at the Eagles she worked with her husband Luke. Gayle loved to fish, sing karaoke, one armed bandits and being a friend to everyone she knew.
We watched as she rode the tail of the comet for her ride into eternity. Gayle is survived by her husband of 18 years Alan Luke Peterson.
Yes, a good person is a gift to the whole world. A memorial service will be held at a later day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved