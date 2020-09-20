1/1
Geneva T. (Groth) Jensen
1927 - 2020
Geneva was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother from Grand Forks, North Dakota. She moved to La Palma, California in the 60s, then to Yucca Valley, California and settled in Lake Havasu City, Arizona in the 90s.
She married the love of her life, Gerald, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Together they shared 72 years of marriage and were blessed with four children, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
She was the bookkeeper for their body shop until they retired in 1980.
Geneva had many hobbies such as painting, zipper art and playing tennis. She volunteered for the Senior Center for awhile in the thrift store.
She was very loved by all of her family.
Geneva was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Gerald K. Jensen.
She is survived by her sons, Ken Jensen, Bob Jensen, Brad Jensen (Debbie), her daughter Nancy Jensen Bushie, her grandkids, Jimmy Bushie, Angie Lanthron, Shantel Sterling, Bradley Jensen, Leah Jensen and Tony Jensen, her 10 great-grandchildren and her many great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
