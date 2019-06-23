George C. Schramek Jr, 88 of Lake Havasu City, AZ died May 15, 2019 from a Stroke. He was born September 28, 1930 in Midlothian, Illinois. He graduated from Washborn Trade School in Chicago. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951-1954 to serve in the Korean War, was a VFW 2580 Post Commander in 1965-1966 in Midlothian and Lifetime member of VFW post 9401 in LHC. He worked from 1955-1968 at All Metal Manufacturing in Chicago. On August 12, 1967 George and his wife Betty took a free trip on McCulloch Properties multi-engine plane from Chicago to LHC; they fell in love with LHC. In June of 1968 they drove their family out west in a station wagon without a/c. George found a job in LHC installing sheet metal a/c duct work-new home construction. He was a true Lake Havasu City pioneer! In 1976 new construction in LHC had slowed down, so he relocated to Las Vegas where he worked for Sheet Metal Local #88. In 1992 He and his wife came back to LHC to retire. George liked to go fishing, but what he enjoyed the most was playing Senior Softball as a pitcher and sometimes a catcher. He retired from softball in 2016 and received an award for 20-plus years of dedication to the league. He also enjoyed bowling with the Desert Single Club since 2000, and continued to play until his death. As a child Dad loved to throw rocks and run fast. We think that's why he was such a good softball player and bowler.

He is survived by his companion, Olga Subits; children, Robert King, George Schramek III, Sherry Delappe, Sandra Carden, Charlene Lohrengel; brother, Robert Schramek; sister, Shirley Sypnewski; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; father, George Sr.; mother, Gertrude; sister, Mary Lyons.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday July 12, 2019 at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.