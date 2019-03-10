George E. Brugger



Our beloved George E. Brugger has left this earth peacefully with his beloved wife, Evelyn, and sister, Ellen, by his side and went to be with the Lord.

George was loved by many friends. His wit, humor, compassion, and kind heart brought joy, hope, light, and laughter to the many whose lives he touched through his relationships and community service through his 26 years as a volunteer delivering meals on wheels. He received a lifetime achievement award from Barack Obama for his 26 years of dedication to serving others.

George built his home with the help of Carl Nielsen, Scandia Construction in 1983. He loved to work with his hands fixing or making things. He liked playing cards with friends, trips to the casino, playing slot machines and enjoyed his computer for research, solving puzzles, and keeping up with friends and family on Facebook.

George is preceded in death by his parents; Jules and Jeanne Brugger, sons; George Brugger, Jr. and Marc Brugger, and brother; Emile Brugger.

He leaves behind his loving wife; Evelyn Brugger, sister; Ellen Brugger, daughter; Denise Brugger, sons; Jon, Steven, Francis, Thomas Dean (Tracy), daughters-in-law; Joan and Jen, sister-in-law; Doris, grandchildren; Krysta, Kyra, Grant, Molly, David, Charlotte, Trish, Nicholas, Kristopher, Conner, Justin, Dylan, Thomas Dean Jr., Michael (Meg), great-grandchildren; Mickayla and Brady as well as nieces and nephews; Michael, Bobby, Irene, David, Liz, Cindy, Robbie and Kara.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Friday, March 22, 2018 at 4: 00 pm. A reception will be held after the service at the Senior Center of Lake Havasu City.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Havasu City Senior Center in George's honor.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019