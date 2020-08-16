George Edward Field, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1930 in Chilocco, Oklahoma to parents, George and Hazel Field. He was 90 years old.
George attended and graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1949.
A year later, on August 12, 1950, he would marry the love of his life, Edith Marie Teter, in Winfield, Kansas. This would be when they began a beautiful journey together.
George enlisted in the military in 1951 where he was a First Sergeant in the United States Army. In later years, George and Edith moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he was employed and retired with Metropolitan Water District.
George loved going to church, being a club member with Desert Hawks RC Club and going to lunch with his friends, but most of all, he loved spending time and being with his family. He was a loving, caring, loyal, and honorable man and will be deeply missed!
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Field; daughter, Marcie Seto and sisters, Frances Ammerman, Clara Banta, and Georgie Walling.
George is survived by his beautiful wife and soul mate of 70 years, Edith Marie Field; son, Leslie Michael Field, of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Josh and Shannah and great-grandchildren, Dillon, Desirae, Danielle, Dalton, Kaiden.
