Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
George Frederick Scheer

George Frederick Scheer Obituary
George Frederick Scheer, 81, of Fair Haven, Michigan and Lake Havasu City passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Lake Havasu City.
George was born on Feb. 25, 1938 to George Herman and Myrtle Bell (Newberry) Scheer, in Howell, Michigan. George married Mary Ann in '97 in Casco Township, Michigan. They made their home in Anchorville, and also enjoyed their vacation home in Lake Havasu City. He spent 42 years working for M.U.E. as a superintendent.
George loved spending time with his family, and loved all of his grandchildren. He held many areas of interest, and was an accomplished metal and wood crafter, as well as a master gardener and outdoor enthusiast.
George is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Georgette (Mike) Delockroy, Constance (Lee) Uppleger, and Mike (Dawn) Scheer; stepchildren, Michelle (Scott) Schwinck and Chris (Kelly) Vandenbossche; 14 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrtle; brother, Charles Scheer; and sisters, Geri Guiney and Gloria Morgan, and daughter, Kathleen Alcorn.
There will be a memorial service for George at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the family's home in Lake Havasu City.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to George's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
