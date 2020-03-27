|
|
George L. Fronek Jr, known to his friends as Sunnie, age 72, of Lake Havasu City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
Sunnie was born Nov. 9, 1947 in Chicago. His family moved to California when he was 3 years old where he resided until he moved to Lake Havasu City in 1996. On July 31, 1976, Sunnie married his wife, Kim Simpson, in Apple Valley, California.
Sunnie had a lifelong career with Cal Fire beginning as a seasonal firefighter and was promoted to deputy unit chief of San Bernardino Ranger Unit. Sunnie is a 22-year veteran of the California National Guard retiring as a master sergeant in 1988. Sunnie held multiple positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints including serving as Bishop of the Acoma Ward. Sunnie also served the community as the school board president for Desert Technology High School.
Sunnie is preceded in death by his parents George and Helen Fronek and son, Kirtley Fronek. He is survived by his wife Kim Fronek, his daughters Senice Sommer (Tim Witt), Krista Fronek, Holly Larison (Shawn), his son Brice Fronek (Shannon), his grandsons Brandon Craig, Ryan Dodds (Madison), Brian Fronek, Tyler Ishman, Dillon Ishman, David (Fronek) Powell, great-grandsons Grayson Craig and Sutton Dodds, and his siblings Roger Fronek (Susie), Sandy Williams, and Janet Fronek.
A walk-thru viewing will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020