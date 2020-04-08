Home

George Kaye


1929 - 2020
George Kaye Obituary
George Kaye, 90, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Friday, March 7, 2020.
George was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 26, 1929 to George and Olga (Silverblatt) Katzias. He married Selma Newman on Sept. 5, 1954. Sadly, Selma passed away on March 17, 2004. George earned his B.A. in mechanical engineering at CCNY. He worked for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, New Jersey from 1953 to 1985. George also worked part-time as a wedding photographer and was a civilian engineer for the government. His interests included photography, golf, and spending time with family.
George is survived by his sons, Andrew Lawrence Kaye and Steven Bruce Kaye; daughter-in-law, Trina Marie Kaye; grandchildren, Robert, Melissa, Joseph, Maira, Theo, Ottavio; niece, Anne Lisa Friedman; and sister-in-law, Barbara Friedman. He is preceded in death by his mother, Olga Katkias.
Donations can be made to an Alzheimer's Hospice of their choice.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to George's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
