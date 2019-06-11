George Neal Gilkey, 89, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on May 7, 2019. He was born in Fresno, California to Abraham Gilkey and Helen Hughes Gilkey on January 3, 1930.

At seventeen, George proudly joined the United States Coast Guard where he served his country for three years. The rest of his career was spent self-employed as a stone and brick mason.

In 1954 George married the love of his life, Billie Jean Davis. The couple had three children together, raising their family in California until they retired to Arizona.

George is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Billie Jean Gilkey; son Michael Gilkey and wife Anita; daughter Michelle Gilkey; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and son Brent Gilkey.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to George's family at www.mohave memorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019