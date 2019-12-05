Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
George Waggoner Obituary
George Waggoner was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, friend and coach. He lived life as he coached with selflessness, character and honesty. He is survived by his mother, wife, siblings, and children. Services will be held Dec. 8, 2019 at the Aquatic Center in Lake Havasu City at 3 p.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
