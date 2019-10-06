Home

George William Meinecke


1938 - 2019
George William Meinecke Obituary
George Meinecke, 81, passed away on October 1, 2019, in his home in Lake Havasu City, after a long time battle with cancer.
He was born July 15, 1938 in Mount Vernon, New York to George and Mae Meinecke. At age 14, he moved to Tom's River, New Jersey and graduated from Tom's River High School in 1957. He moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1962 and worked as a sales manager for a food company until retirement. George moved to Lake Havasu City and enjoyed more than 25 years on the lake. He enjoyed collecting as a hobby.
His whole life has been about the music and cars of the 50's. He often said he was lost in the 50's. Because of his love for that music, he knew most of the words to the songs of the 50's. He said they brought back many memories of a wonderful time in his life.
George is survived by his loving wife; Barbara, their seven children; Larry, Chris, Kelly, Debbie, Sherry, Pamela and Mark, their 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Havasu in memory of George Meinecke.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Reception to follow at the Quality Inn at 3:30 PM.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
