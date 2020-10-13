1/1
Gerald Michael Sheehan
Gerald Michael Sheehan, 77, of Lake Havasu City, passed away at home with family by his side on Sept. 18, 2020 after a long-term battle with cancer. Jerry was raised with four siblings in West Los Angeles, California and graduated from University High School. It was while living there, that he met his loving wife of 51 years, Shari. Their shared passion for the river and searching for a better place to raise their son, Michael, led them to move to Lake Havasu City in 1977.
He was a real estate agent and broker for more than 20 years at Jay Scavuzzo Real Estate, Realty Executives, Coldwell Banker and his own business, S&S Realty. He also co-owned S&H Homes, building more than 200 homes in Lake Havasu. He was involved in several organizations over the years including serving as president of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors and president of the Sports Federation which hosted the annual Havasu Classic boat race. His hobbies included boating, waterskiing, bowling, golf and travel. He loved living his last 43 years in Lake Havasu.
He was predeceased by parents Timothy and Sylvia Sheehan and brothers Dennis and James Sheehan.
He is survived by his wife, Shari, son, Michael, his grandsons, Brecken and Caden, his brother, Jack Sheehan, his sister, Sandy Lindstrom and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
