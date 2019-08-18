|
|
On July 18, 2019 Gil, at the age of 74, lost his long battle with heart disease and died peacefully with his family by his side at Banner University Medical Center ICU in Phoenix. He will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Betty, his children Megan, Miranda, Carlos and Alex and his grandchildren Savannah and Gavin. He will also be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
There will be no formal service at this time but a Celebration of Life barbecue will be held in the near future.
The next time you grab your cold beverage, raise a toast to Gil. He loved cooking, grilling and hosting football parties.
There are special people in our lives that never leave us, even after they are gone.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019