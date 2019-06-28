Gilda Keller, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away June 23, 2019. She joins her beloved husband, Bert Keller in heaven.

Gilda was one of 11 children and grew up in the Washington D.C. area. She met Bert at church while he was in the army and she was singing in the choir. They were married in 1948 in Washington DC and moved immediately to California.

Gilda worked for the California Department of Motor Vehicles and later for the City of Gardena assisting seniors with the services they required.

They moved to Lake Havasu City in 1987 and she was an active member of St. Micheal's Methodist Church until her death.

She is survived by her three children, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a sister. Published in Today's News Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019