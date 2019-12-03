|
|
Giovanna "Jane" Galea, 82, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019.
Born July 27, 1937 in Birkirkara, Malta, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Agius. Jane immigrated to the United States with her husband at the age of 20, where she spent her life as a homemaker, raising her six children and working as a seamstress. Jane and her husband retired to Lake Havasu City in 1990. Jane loved to cook, sew, crochet, and quilt. Jane was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Parish.
Jane is survived by her brother Oscar Agius of Osprey, Florida; four daughters, Rita Burk and husband, Joe of Belmont, North Carolina, Doris Perry and husband, Jeff of Trenton, Michigan, Mary Lafountain of Lake Havasu City, Lisa Bruley and husband, Fred of Trenton, Michigan; two sons, Steven Galea and wife, Fran of Lake Havasu City, and Alex Galea and wife, Jane of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Mandy Schuller and husband, Flint of Belmont, North Carolina, Ryan Bruley and wife, Julianne of Grosse Ile, Michigan, Erik Bruley, Victor Perry, Alex Galea, Jr., Aaron Galea, and Cassie Dropinski; and three great-grandchildren, Alyce Schuller, Arya Schuller and Parker Bruley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her parents, and two siblings.
A rosary service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the ,
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019