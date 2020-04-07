Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Gladys (Nebel) Baitman

Gladys (Nebel) Baitman Obituary
Gladys R (Nebel) Baitman, 92, passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin after an extended illness.
She was born June 9, 1927, in Escanaba Michigan, and raised in the small town of Kipling, Michigan. She moved to Chicago after graduating from high school, and soon met her future husband, Jack, at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. They were married June 9, 1947, and later moved to Oak Lawn, Illinois, living there for 23 years. They moved to Glenview, and eventually spent winters in Lake Havasu City for 16 years. Gladys moved to Elgin, Illinois, and finally to Janesville, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her son Clay Baitman, daughter Candy (Randy) Hansen, brother Ernest Nebel, grandchildren David (Heather) Baitman, Jeremy (Kelly) Baitman, Tiffany (Sebastian) Zaba, and Brittany (Pepe) Apablaza, her most precious great-grandchildren, Madeline, Max, Maya, Millie, David, Gloria, and Everest, who were the joy of her life, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Beryl Nebel, husband Jack Baitman, brother Blaine (Jayne) Clausen, brother Howard (Laura) Nebel, sister Beatrice (Tom) McDermott, son David, and grandson Austin. Gladys was a kind and giving person, her strength, caring, and grace will be missed by all who knew her.
A private service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either King of Glory – Prime Timers, Gladys's loving church group in Elgin, or Agrace Hospice in Janesville. The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace for the wonderful care they provided to Gladys.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
