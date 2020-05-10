|
Gladys died on May 1, 2020 at the Lakeside Memory Center where she had been a resident for two years. Prior to living in Lake Havasu, she resided for many years in Prescott, AZ.
Gladys was an accomplished pianist and played with several bands and for several churches for many years.
She was the daughter of Leo and Mary Reeves from Greencastle, Indiana.
Ms. Blanchard served in the USAF during the Korean war and was preceded in death by husband Willard Blanchard and son Michael White.
Gladys is survived by many nieces and nephews around the country and locally nephew Chris Storm who resides in Lake Havasu.
Inurnment will be at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, AZ.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020