Gladys Marie Patrick
1928 - 2020
Our Beloved Mother, Gladys Marie Patrick, 92, of Harrisburg, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Hospital.
Gladys was born January 27, 1928 in Minersville, PA, daughter of the late David J. Davis and Mary (Miller) Davis
Gladys was a Registered Nurse for 25 years at Polyclinic Hospital and volunteered at Havasu Regional Medical Center's ER.
She was former owner of Patrick's Farm Hotel and Past President of American Legion Post 272, Ladies Auxiliary, Harrisburg, PA
As a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Lake Havasu City, AZ. Gladys dedicated herself to fund raising events and will be remembered for her Homemade Peanut and Coconut Crème Chocolate Easter Eggs!
Mom loved to travel, cook, garden, crochet, spend time with her family and enjoyed a great glass of Red wine.
Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald S. Patrick Sr.; her former husband, David E. Novinger and her brother, SSGT Theodore H. Davis. U.S. Army.
Gladys is survived by her children, Jim Novinger and Wanda, Ken Novinger and Marylyn, all of Harrisburg, PA, Anita and Terry Ford, Hemet, CA, Gayle Patrick, Tyler, TX, Brian and Susan Patrick, Las Vegas, NV and siblings, David Davis, Albuquerque, NM, Johanna Roskow, Hernando, FL, Mary and Arthur Blair, Warrington, PA
Grandma, Nann will be missed by her 13 Grandchildren: Alasondra, Jamie, Kristin, Traci, Klint, Kasey, Tiffany, Donavan, Danette, Joseph R, Jordan, Amanda, Joseph B and her 14 Great Grandchildren: Diamond, Passion, Reece, Keaton, Trey, Kaelyn, Kaiden, Arianna, Alyssa, Brent, Jason, Ryland, Damian, Marley
Arrangements by Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Grace Episcopal Church Food Bank in Gladys' Honor. To share on-line condolences please visit www.BitnerCares.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Jim Hoch
August 1, 2020
Heaven peace to a really sweet lady who smiled a lot and made me a cute scarf. You will always be remembered. My deepest condolences family and friends whom I know will miss Gladys very much.
Cathy Siracuse
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dorothy Speck Seiler
Friend
