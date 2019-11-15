|
|
Glenda Gail "Pete" Long, 81, of Lake Havasu City, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 6 from Kingman.
Funeral service will be held at Citizens Cemetery Flagstaff on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at 1300 S. San Francisco St. in Flagstaff. Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Glenda G. Long was born in Three Rivers, Michigan to her parents Fred Russel and Ida Beatrice Stratton on Dec. 9, 1937. She graduated from Kalamazoo High School in 1955. She met her late husband Lewis Edmond Long at the roller rink and they married in 1956. Glenda and Lewis moved their family to Flagstaff in 1971 until she later moved to Cottonwood and then Lake Havasu City in 2001, She worked at ACE Hardware for 17 years until she retired in June 2019. She worshiped at the Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed caring for her exotic birds, her dogs and she loved her Arizona Diamondbacks.
Glenda is survived by her children Fred Russel Long, Vickie Michelle Wright (Keith), Melissa Rochelle Martin (Kevin), and Kevin Lewis Long (Roxanne). Her grandchildren Vickie Brandie Michelle Underwood (Steven), Jennifer Ida Marie Martin, Candis Elise Martin, Megan Rochelle Bell (Jordan), Jared Stratton Long, Dallas Bryson Head, Brandon Coyle Head and Jesse Huerena. Great grand daughter Elisa Lee Ann Long Arias.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis E Long; parents, Fred R. and Ida B. Stratton; brother, Ivan Stratton; sister, Hazel Barnes; nephew, Richard Barnes; and her grandson, Kasey Russel Long.
Her life blessed us all.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019