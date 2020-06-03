Glenn Allen Tyte Jr. passed away May 21, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born to Glenn and Veronica Tyte Sr. on Oct. 3, 1940 in Cleveland. From there, they moved to Santa Ana, California when Glenn was a young boy.

Glenn married the love of his life, Georgiann on Aug. 5, 1962. They were blessed with three children and 42 years of marriage.

After Georgiann's passing, Glenn moved to Lake Havasu to be closer to his daughter and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Veronica Tyte his loving wife Georgiann and his brother Edward Tyte.

Those left behind cherish Glenn's memory, including his children who loved him dearly; daughter Stephanie Hayes (Kevin) of Lake Havasu, daughter Kimberly Sandoval of Santa Ana, California, son Allen Tyte (Melissa) of Aliso Veijo, California, former son-in-law Ken Hayes (Chris) of Lake Havasu, seven grandchildren, Chanda O'Connell, Joseph Walton, Levi Hayes and Brandon Hayes, Erika Walton, Renee Walton and Quinn Aguilar, nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Hanna, Mia, Maddy, Jeremiah, April, Kaia, Carli and Cruz and his sister Susan Phelps (Rich) of Billings, Montana plus many nieces and nephews.

Services were entrusted to the care of Diamond & Son's, Silverbell Chapel in Bullhead City and Westminster Memorial Park in Westminster, California.



