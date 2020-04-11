|
Eldon Crouch, 85, died March 15, 2020 in Portland, OR. He was born April 24, 1934 in Thomas Idaho, the son of Glenn and Vilate (Christensen) Crouch.
He grew up in Aberdeen and Pocatello ID, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1952. He served in the US Army from 1953-55. then attended Idaho State College, where he met and later married Mary (Fairman) Crouch.
He worked in the Idaho telecommunications industry for over 30 years in Pocatello and Boise, starting with Western Electric, which became Mountain Bell, US West, and eventually Qwest/Century Link.
He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He married Deany (Bedal) Crouch in 1990, living in Parker Dam and Lake Havasu City Arizona.
He is survived by his sister Elna, daughter Kat, son Alan, and 3 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be planned later this summer where he is being laid to rest at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020