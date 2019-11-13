|
|
Glenn Paul Fellinger, 61, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away in his home on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Glenn was born on Feb. 3, 1958 in Hollywood, California to Georg and Marlene (Becker) Fellinger. He graduated from high school and later became a business owner. Glenn was a mechanic for many years. He had one daughter, Michelle (Fellinger) Cortez, who he shared many adventures with. Glenn enjoyed watching cooking shows, fishing, jeeping, 4-wheel driving, and camping. He also enjoyed helping his many friends. Some of them lifelong friends that he was always ready to go on short or long trips with or help them build hot rods. He always made sure his family was comfortable. Glenn was a joker and many times had no filter. That is what made Glenn such an amazing guy to know. He was a great cook, had an amazing garden, and had a natural green thumb when it came to growing things.
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Michelle Cortez; son-in-law, Phillip Cortez; his mother, Marlene Fellinger; brother, Mike and girlfriend, Cheryl; sister, Linda; and grandchildren, Alex, Liliana, and Phillip Jr. He is preceded in death by his father, Georg.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Glenn's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019