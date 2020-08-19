1/1
Glenn Schaid
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn A. Schaid of Lake Havasu City, lost his battle to lung cancer on Aug. 17, 2020. Glenn was born on Jan. 23, 1943, to parents Charles Schaid and Ruth (Taylor) Schaid in Athens, Georgia.
He graduated from Alhambra High School in Alhambra, California. Glenn achieved the Eagle Scout Award in Boy Scouts. He was married to his first wife, Eleanor on June 29, 1961. Glenn worked as a machinist in Los Angeles for many years and loved all types of motorsports; cars, motorcycles, and boat racing. Glenn raced boats across the country with factory support and enjoyed much success. Racing was a family affair. His youngest son, Craig Schaid raced a boat that Glenn prepared and won the 1987 Lake Havasu Outboard World Championship. This was a high point in Glenn's life. Glenn was instrumental in getting SARA Park Raceway started. He owned a trailer manufacturing business in Lake Havasu City, Enduro Trailers. Glenn had a passion for traveling the nation in an RV. He still talked about a trip to Alaska in an RV that he built. Glenn loved his trips to the casino or watching motorsports on the television.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by his sister Lori Watson, Sons Sergio Calvo (Jennifer), Jeff Schaid (Alita), Craig Schaid (Donna), grandkids Ashley Waldrop (Drew Waldrop), September Schaid, Jacob Schaid, Ella Grace Schaid, Brandon Householder, Amber Householder, Anikka St. Clair and three great-grandkids.
Glenn requested not to have a service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved