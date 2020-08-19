Glenn A. Schaid of Lake Havasu City, lost his battle to lung cancer on Aug. 17, 2020. Glenn was born on Jan. 23, 1943, to parents Charles Schaid and Ruth (Taylor) Schaid in Athens, Georgia.

He graduated from Alhambra High School in Alhambra, California. Glenn achieved the Eagle Scout Award in Boy Scouts. He was married to his first wife, Eleanor on June 29, 1961. Glenn worked as a machinist in Los Angeles for many years and loved all types of motorsports; cars, motorcycles, and boat racing. Glenn raced boats across the country with factory support and enjoyed much success. Racing was a family affair. His youngest son, Craig Schaid raced a boat that Glenn prepared and won the 1987 Lake Havasu Outboard World Championship. This was a high point in Glenn's life. Glenn was instrumental in getting SARA Park Raceway started. He owned a trailer manufacturing business in Lake Havasu City, Enduro Trailers. Glenn had a passion for traveling the nation in an RV. He still talked about a trip to Alaska in an RV that he built. Glenn loved his trips to the casino or watching motorsports on the television.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother.

He is survived by his sister Lori Watson, Sons Sergio Calvo (Jennifer), Jeff Schaid (Alita), Craig Schaid (Donna), grandkids Ashley Waldrop (Drew Waldrop), September Schaid, Jacob Schaid, Ella Grace Schaid, Brandon Householder, Amber Householder, Anikka St. Clair and three great-grandkids.

Glenn requested not to have a service.



