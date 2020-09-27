Gloria Lafern Davey, 90, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on August 13, 2020. She was born in Hazard Kentucky on December 21, 1929 to Ed Bailey and Eva Baker.

Gloria moved with her family to Bell Gardens, California where she attended Bell Gardens High School and LA City College where she pursued a nursing degree.

Gloria met and married the love of her life, Paul Davey and later moved to Whittier, California where they raised two boys, Dan Davey and Lance Davey. Paul and Gloria moved to Lake Havasu City in the early 90's.

Gloria attended Lakeview Community Church.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Eva and Ira Hensley, husband, Paul Davey and Brother Mel Bailey.

Gloria is survived by her children, Dan (Brenda) Davey of Lake Havasu City, and Lance Davey of Lake Havasu City, sister-in-law, Judy Bailey, Grandsons, Bryan (Andrea) Davey of Gilbert Arizona, and Christopher (Jessica) Davey of Yorkville, Illinois. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Gloria's behalf to Hospice of Havasu.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store