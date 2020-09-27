1/
Gloria Lafern Davey
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Lafern Davey, 90, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on August 13, 2020. She was born in Hazard Kentucky on December 21, 1929 to Ed Bailey and Eva Baker.
Gloria moved with her family to Bell Gardens, California where she attended Bell Gardens High School and LA City College where she pursued a nursing degree.
Gloria met and married the love of her life, Paul Davey and later moved to Whittier, California where they raised two boys, Dan Davey and Lance Davey. Paul and Gloria moved to Lake Havasu City in the early 90's.
Gloria attended Lakeview Community Church.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Eva and Ira Hensley, husband, Paul Davey and Brother Mel Bailey.
Gloria is survived by her children, Dan (Brenda) Davey of Lake Havasu City, and Lance Davey of Lake Havasu City, sister-in-law, Judy Bailey, Grandsons, Bryan (Andrea) Davey of Gilbert Arizona, and Christopher (Jessica) Davey of Yorkville, Illinois. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Gloria's behalf to Hospice of Havasu.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved