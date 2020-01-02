Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Wiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Dean Wiley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Dean Wiley Obituary
Gordon Dean Wiley was born Dec. 16, 1929 in Long Beach, California to Willard and Dorothy Wiley. He had one sister, Barbara.
The family moved to Bakersfield in 1938, where he attended Kern County Union High and Bakersfield College. He married Marie Huckabay in 1951. Gordon earned a degree in petroleum engineering at the University of California, then served in the Navy as an engineer and an executive officer on an amphibious rocket launching ship during the Korean War. Next, he spent six years in the oil fields of Taft, California, where his children, Steven, Douglas, and Laura, were born.
His career in drilling and completion engineering included work on underground testing of atomic bombs at the Nevada Test Site, and engineering and consulting for oil drilling from the Santa Barbara Channel to the Rocky Mountains. He moved to Las Vegas in 1984 to work as an estimator, retiring in 1993. Having lost Marie after 42 years together, he married Katherine "Kitty" Glover, a longtime friend, in 1997. Together, they traveled in an RV and lived in Birch Bay, Washington and Casa Grande, later living fulltime in the RV, with their Arizona home base at Emerald Cove. Kitty passed in 2016, and Gordon continued to travel, working for two summers as a camp host for Washington state parks.
Gordon died on Dec. 22, 2019, after celebrating his 90th birthday with family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Laura (Lawrence) Henley and Douglas (Linda) Wiley, grandchildren Brian (Amanda) Henley, Kristen Henley, Shannon (Joseph) Tolle, Andrew (Arielle) Wiley, Matthew (Jennifer) Wiley, stepson Jim (Andrea) Danielson, their children, Chris and Marissa, and his dog, Lamp.
Gordon's family will remember his distinguished military service, decades of dedicated work, and the values of loyalty and ingenuity he lived by each day. His love, humility, and humor helped each of us become who we are today.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -