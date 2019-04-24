Gordon (Gordy) Robert Oseth, loving husband, father, and grandfather to many left this world on Saturday, March 2, 2019 to be in the comfort of our Heavenly Father. Gordy was born Oct. 22, 1943 to Martin and Louise (Schutz) Oseth in Caledonia, Minnesota.

He was the youngest of six children. After graduating from high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1961 until 1965. He eventually found his way to Alaska where he worked for AT&T/Alascom Telecommunications. He married Linda Sue Oseth on Aug. 29, 1987 in Fairbanks, Alaska where they resided until retirement in 2001. They then moved to Lake Havasu City to thaw.

Gordy's passion was singing. He loved to sing karaoke and shared his talent for many years calling square dancing, mainly in Alaska and in Arizona. He was the club caller for the Snowshoe Shufflers, Santa's, and Nugget Squares in Fairbanks, Alaska, the Buffalo Squares in Delta Junction, Alaska and later the London Bridge Squares in Lake Havasu City, Arizona from 2002 to 2019. He also enjoyed country dancing with his wife Linda and traveling and visiting family and friends throughout the United States.

Though he is gone, his love and memory will forever be with us. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, their children, Tania (Jeffrey) Skinner, Jeffrey (Holly) Oseth, Nathan (Wendy) Oseth, Tyson Oseth, Bob Livingston, Scott Livingston, Carol Driver and Denise (Gary) Brunelle and grandchildren Ashley, Sara, Lauren, Tiffany, Brittany, Amber, Rachelle, Josh, Derek, Kristin, Noah, Wyatt, Natosha, Daelin, Raechel, Prudence, Karen, Diana, John, Melanie and Anthony as well as many other great(s)-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Donald (Laurel) Oseth, sister Janet (Ed) Ballou and many friends. Gordy was preceded in death by his parents Martin & Louise Oseth, brothers Floyd, Glen and Roger, granddaughter Solitaire and great-grandson Lukas.

A celebration of life in memory of Gordy will be held in the spring of 2020 in Lake Havasu City.