Grace Marie Proscia was born on 05/27/1939 in Manhattan, NY. She moved to Lake Havasu in 1975. Due to heart complications she passed away on 5/27/2020. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed being a member of the Catholic Daughters at Our Lady of the Lake Church. She loved to sing in the choir and make rosary beads for charity. Everyone that we talked to loved Gracie and said she was a real hoot. She showed us a funnier side of life. There is no memorial service at this time. Her remains will be transferred to Pine Lawn Cemetery in Long Island, New York. We will miss you Aunt Marie!
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.