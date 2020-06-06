Grace Marie Proscia
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Marie Proscia was born on 05/27/1939 in Manhattan, NY. She moved to Lake Havasu in 1975. Due to heart complications she passed away on 5/27/2020. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed being a member of the Catholic Daughters at Our Lady of the Lake Church. She loved to sing in the choir and make rosary beads for charity. Everyone that we talked to loved Gracie and said she was a real hoot. She showed us a funnier side of life. There is no memorial service at this time. Her remains will be transferred to Pine Lawn Cemetery in Long Island, New York. We will miss you Aunt Marie!
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved