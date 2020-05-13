|
|
Greg Morello passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 70. He was a loving husband of 23 years, son, brother, stepfather, uncle, great-uncle, nephew and friend.
Greg was born on April 26, 1950 in La Jolla, California. He grew up in Orange County, Anaheim, California. He retired from Smith Tool International after 22 years. He then entered a prosperous 11 year career in the golf industry as a club specialist at Roger Dunn Golf Shops. In 2002, Greg and his wife moved to Lake Havasu City. There he drove a local shuttle van, transporting residents to Laughlin and Las Vegas casinos where he enjoyed his other hobby; challenging the slot machines. His achievements include a "Hole-In-One", recorded on April 24, 2018 at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 139 Yard, Par 3 using his 8-Iron. Greg was known for his drive to acquire a Bingo at the Elks and Knights of Columbus, his passion to golf under any circumstances and his grand smile.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Aldo; mother, Barbara and brother, Doug. Greg is survived by his wife Donna; sister, Debbie; brother, Michael, and step-children: Brian, Natalie, Katie.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com
Published in Today's News Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020