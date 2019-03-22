Nora passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 after suffering several years of Lewy Body Dementia.

Nora was born on Aug. 2, 1934 in Long Beach California to Thomas and Elizabeth Hitt. As a child, Nora was quite involved in sports with volleyball being her favorite.

Nora spent many years in the nursing field and dedicated her entire adulthood caring for her children and making sure that she provided the best possible life for them, even if it meant working two to three jobs at a time. She sacrificed many of her own needs just to make sure her children had all that they needed.

She is survived by her children; Patrick Clay, Sandra Hickox, Edward Clay and Jeannie Dirk, her grandchildren; Justin Wilde, Josiah and Ariana Clay, Cody and Jacob Dirk, Eddy Clay, and Pepe and Ivan Jorrin and her great-grandchildren; Braiden and Hailey Wilde, Camelle and Matthew Jorrin.

Nora is preceded in death by her husband Noble Wayne Blackwell, her parents, and her son Tommy.

Nora was the anchor of the family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens in Mohave Valley with a small reception to follow at Needles Marina.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate.