Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Hans Bruckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hans Rolf Bruckner


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hans Rolf Bruckner Obituary
Hans (Ralph) Bruckner, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday March 16, 2020 after a battle with melanoma. Ralph was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1959, by way of Calgary Canada.
After moving to the United States, Ralph was proud to become an American citizen. He married Billie, who was also born in Germany, on March 31, 1962 in El Segundo, California where they lived with their daughters. When he wasn't busy attending his daughter's Girl Scout activities and softball games, Ralph enjoyed family time at Havasu Palms where lifelong friends were made. He retired from his job as a tool and die maker, working in the aerospace industry, and moved to Lake Havasu City in 1996.
Ralph enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors in the desert driving his Jeep. He never met a person he didn't like who didn't love him just as much. Above all else, Ralph loved his family. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and amazing grandfather. After retirement, Ralph enjoyed his role as "Opa" and spent a great deal of time caring for his grandchildren, following their sports activities as their number one fan which he continued to do up until his passing.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and brother and is survived by his loving wife Billie Bruckner; daughters Debbie Rosales Petrasso and her husband Mark, and Lori Radine and her husband David; grandchildren Kyle Rosales and Damian, Madison, and Devon Radine; mother-in-law Herta Segers; sisters Wilma Pitts and her husband Ashton, and Karin Radtke and her husband Otto, along with his niece and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, the family has decided there will be no memorial service.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hans's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -