Hans (Ralph) Bruckner, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday March 16, 2020 after a battle with melanoma. Ralph was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1959, by way of Calgary Canada.
After moving to the United States, Ralph was proud to become an American citizen. He married Billie, who was also born in Germany, on March 31, 1962 in El Segundo, California where they lived with their daughters. When he wasn't busy attending his daughter's Girl Scout activities and softball games, Ralph enjoyed family time at Havasu Palms where lifelong friends were made. He retired from his job as a tool and die maker, working in the aerospace industry, and moved to Lake Havasu City in 1996.
Ralph enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors in the desert driving his Jeep. He never met a person he didn't like who didn't love him just as much. Above all else, Ralph loved his family. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and amazing grandfather. After retirement, Ralph enjoyed his role as "Opa" and spent a great deal of time caring for his grandchildren, following their sports activities as their number one fan which he continued to do up until his passing.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and brother and is survived by his loving wife Billie Bruckner; daughters Debbie Rosales Petrasso and her husband Mark, and Lori Radine and her husband David; grandchildren Kyle Rosales and Damian, Madison, and Devon Radine; mother-in-law Herta Segers; sisters Wilma Pitts and her husband Ashton, and Karin Radtke and her husband Otto, along with his niece and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, the family has decided there will be no memorial service.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020