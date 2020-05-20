|
Lake Havasu City resident Harley M Hieb, passed away on Thursday, May 8, 2020, at the Polidori Hospice House.
Harley was born on March 18, 1953 in San Francisco to Darrell and Dottie Hieb. He attended Concord High School in Concord, California, graduating in 1971, and playing varsity baseball and varsity basketball. Harley served in the United States Coast Guard from 1972 to 1978, attending the Culinary Arts school at CG Tracen, Alameda, California and performed his duty as officers' cook on the USCG Resolute. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
Harley worked many years for Chevron and obtained the Hazardous Materials Endorsement to service airports and stations with fuel. He was awarded "driver of the year" for five consecutive years. His favorite car was his Corvette. Harley was an avid San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. Harley also loved his cats. At any given time, he would have at least five cats. His other interests were documentaries on the history of the world's wars.
Harley is survived by sisters, Marlene Foster, Janis Whitby, Kimberly Jacobs, Karen Hamed and Karol Scott; brother, Kenneth Hieb; daughters, Valerie Bleazard, Leslie Karroll, and Jennifer Carver; sons, Gregory Hieb and Michael Hieb; eleven grandchildren; and nephews, David Richmond and his two daughters, Nicholas Romano and his two sons, and Levi Ledbetter and son. He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Johansen; and father, Darrell Hieb.
At his request, no service will be held. Donations may be sent to Polidori Hospice House.
