Harold Ketter Jr, 76, of Lake Havasu City passed away in his home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Harold was born in Chicago on Oct. 10, 1944, to Harold and Lillian Ketter Sr. He graduated from high school and went to college but didn't finish. He enlisted in the Navy in 1962 where he proudly served for almost 4 years. He then married Nancy C. (Schramm) Ketter on Nov. 4, 1967 in Chicago. Harold was a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR races, and playing games on the computer. He had a great sense of humor and incredible wit that brought laughter to those around him. He was a great storyteller. He loved animals, especially his dog, Diamond.
Harold is survived by his wife; Nancy C. Ketter; children, Kim (Sean) Sparrow; Christopher (Anna) Ketter; Grandchildren; Quinn Sparrow; Shae Sparrow; Jack Sparrow; nieces; Sheila (Greg) Goehrke; Sheri (Joe) Peroni; Nephews; Brian (Stacey) Fenlon; Donald Fenlon. He is preceded in death by his parents; Harold and Lillian Ketter; sister; Joyce Bien.
