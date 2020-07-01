Harold LeRoy Shontz, 81, of Parker, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 29, 2020, in his bed with his wife Nattareeya and son Eric at his side.

He was born to parents Charles Shontz, and Laura Guyse, on Sept. 7, 1938 in Prescott. He graduated from Parker High in 1956, and began a career covering four decades as a journey lineman, with part of that career living in Saudi Arabia, and finally retiring with Metropolitan Water District of Southern California in 2002 at the age of 64.

He married Nattareeya, the love of his life, in 1986, who survives him. LeRoy is also survived by daughter Jennifer Burrow-Sanchez, his two sons Eric and Panumat Shontz, as well as a host of grandchildren. His sister Charlene Weiss and brother Walter Shontz, both longtime residents of Parker also survive him.

LeRoy was an adventurer at heart, and had no fears when it came to travel or the outdoors. In his lifetime, he would live abroad in two countries, travel to a dozen more; try food dishes that would make a goat sick, and without speaking a native word would make people laugh and be welcomed into their home to include a formal Saudi wedding.

Avid fisherman, hunter, beer drinker, and shopper of all things fishing; LeRoy truly loved the company of friends and family, especially his best friend of all, his wife. Without a doubt her love and nursing ability made LeRoy her favorite patient extending his time on earth granting him those precious memories of grandchildren, fishing stories, and beer drinking in the garage.

A celebration of life will be postponed until Sept. 7, his birthday, and in the heart of dove season, his favorite time of year. Details to follow.



