Gray Kelso (Harry Grayson Kelso) passed Feb. 19, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City of natural causes after an extended illness.

He was born in Los Angeles to parents Harry and Helen on Sept. 20, 1939 and grew up in Studio City with his younger sister Marjorie. The family later moved to Newport Beach in the mid-1950s where Gray graduated from Newport Harbor High and then attended the University of Arizona. Gray worked as a carpenter, general contractor and real estate investor in Orange County and built his own house in Lake Havasu splitting his time between Big Bear City and Arizona. He was an active camper, fisherman, and outdoor sportsman; a true cowboy at heart and also an avid family historian and archivist. He was known locally for enjoying his long-time hobby of rebuilding cars and racing with his many friends and holds a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in his treasured '49 Ford truck the "Wombat" so named after his first self-built pushcart back in Studio City.

Gray is survived by his long-time partner Mary Morgan and her family, son Rick Morgan, grandchildren Billy, Ryan, and Shay Anderson-Morgan; Gray's sister Marjorie Trevesani of San Diego; his sons Bradley (Gail) and Bill (Kori) of Orange County and his five grandchildren: Grayson, Katherine, Charlie, Lily, and Peter Kelso.

Gray was interned Feb. 24 in a private ceremony at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens. There will be a celebration of life Sunday, March 9, from noon to 5 p.m. at 2143 Senita Dr, Lake Havasu.