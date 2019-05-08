Harvey Frank Lanstra, Jr., 83, passed away on May 2, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born on March 2, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan.

Harvey moved to Long Beach, California in 1946. He worked as a fire captain for the Federal Fire Department out of Long Beach Harbor. He married his beautiful bride, Norma, on Nov. 15, 1979 in Las Vegas. They were blessed with 39 years of marriage. After retirement, they relocated to Lake Havasu City in 1988. Harvey enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church. He served faithfully as an elder and instructor of the Christianity 101 class.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; Harvey Lanstra Sr. and mother; Madeline Lanstra.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years; Norma, sons; Daniel (Lynette) Lanstra and Robert (Laquita) Hudson, daughters; Michelle (Chris) Johnson and Rebecca Bell, cousin: Alida Brill, and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu City at 11 a.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.