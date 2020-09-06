Harvey Paul Honsinger, aged 60, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
Paul was born January 21, 1960 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He graduated from Lake Charles High School and studied political science and history at the University of Michigan. He received his Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University where he served as an associate editor of Volume 45 of the Louisiana Law Review. He was an instructor, student government advisor, counselor, and proud alumni of the Governor's Program for Gifted Children in Louisiana. He was an Attorney and Military Science Fiction author and editor. His works include the Man of War series: To Honor You Call Us, For Honor We Stand, and Brothers in Valor.
Paul had a wide variety of interests which included but weren't limited to history (Byzantine in particular), religion, politics, multiple branches of science, education, art, cooking, astronomy, space travel, writing, and more. He answered many questions on Quora.com
and some of his answers were published in Forbes, Apple News, Huffington Post, Slate FR and others.
He had an astounding number of friends who meant the world to him. He never hesitated to drop whatever he was doing to lend a sympathetic ear, a shoulder to cry on, or a word of advice. He was a committed family man who would do anything and everything for those he loved. He was a loving, considerate, and thoughtful husband. A proud and devoted father. A dedicated son and doting brother.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Honsinger; his daughter, Sarah Grace Honsinger; his mother, Judith Arceneaux Honsinger; his sister and brother in law, Kathlene H. and Patrick Deaville; and his nephew, Patrick Austin Deaville. He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey G. Honsinger. His ashes will be interred with his family in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at his Facebook page: H. Paul Honsinger. Memorials may be given to the Friends of the Governor's Program for Gifted Children.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.