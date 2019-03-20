Helen Phelps King, was born on Sept. 3, 1918 to George Albert Phelps and Bessie Culver in Ten-Mile-Pass, Idaho. She was raised on the family farm outside Soda Springs and graduated from high school in Bancroft. She then moved to Salt Lake City where she graduated from business college. She moved to Ogden, Utah for the next nine years during which time, she met and married Adron V. King, Feb. 18, 1939 in Soda Springs, Idaho. They moved to Phoenix in 1946 and remained in Arizona until her passing, March 13, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She passed peacefully insleep.

Helen was passionate about the outdoors, loved all animals especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed traveling and belonged to an RV club that she shared many adventures with. She loved to socialize, garden, and was an amazing seamstress. An avid sports-fan, she loved the Diamondbacks and Cardinals. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints where she served in many capacities; Relief Society teacher, primary teacher, stake missionary to name a few.

Helen was a tenacious, strong-willed independent woman. While in Ogden, she worked at an ammunition factory during the war years. In Arizona, she worked as a top level accountant for Sears, which she enjoyed for many years.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, two older brothers; Darell and Chris Phelps, and stepson Adron LaVell King. Helen was survived by LaVell's wife Mayzell King and their four children; Michael (Jan), Bradley (Tami), Barid (Susan), and Lorilyn(Ron) Vogel; 17 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece Marco (Grant)Lloyd and nephew Preston (Shauna) Phelps.

Funeral services are set for Friday, March 22, 2019, 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints in Lake Havasu City, 504 N. Acoma Blvd. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. with an interment at Parker Cemetery in Parker Arizona at noon.

The family would like to pay special thanks to Haven of Lake Havasu, Hospice of Havasu as well as the many caring friends that took such wonderful care of Helen in her final years.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary