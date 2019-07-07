Helen was born to Sgt. Wiley D. Griffith and Margaret Lanser in Manila, Philippine Islands and spent the next 18 years as an Army Brat. In 1941, the family was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu and survived the Pearl Harbor attack.

She met and married Frank Livermont at Ft. Meyer, VA in 1947, subsequently moving to California, and then to Lake Havasu in 1985. She was a deeply spiritual person, a very competent bookkeeper and mother of 2 children, Wenona Loving and Wiley Live (aka Frank W. Livermont)

Her parents and beloved sister Margaret preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Frank, son Wiley, daughter Wenona, grandchildren Kyle, Kieran, Kiona, and Kaila, and great grandaughter Jaslene, as well as her nephews James and Steven and their families.

She was a caring person and prayed for her family and all the needy people of the world. We will miss her but she will always be in our hearts. Goodbye until we meet again, Your family.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Livermont family at mohavememorial.com. Published in Today's News Herald from July 7 to July 8, 2019