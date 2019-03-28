Helmut Franz Rabis, went to be with the Lord after complications from cancer on March 23, 2019. Helmut was born in Bavaria, Germany on April 17, 1950.

He served as a helicopter pilot in the German Air Force for three years and then went on to complete his education; earning two master's degrees in architecture and engineering. His profession brought him to New Mexico, Colorado and California before settling in Arizona.

His hobbies included cooking his favorite German dishes for family and friends, telling stories of his adventures from his many travels around the world and watching soccer (football.) He also enjoyed discussing politics,as well as learning about of the "Wild West."

One of the triumphs of life included the 20 years that he raised wolves. He had a special bond with them and his face would light up when he spoke of them.

Helmut owned an architecture business, Mohave Valley Designs, for more than 20 years, serving clients all over the tri-state area.

He was preceded in death by Ruth E. Ruhl-Rabis.

He is survived by his father Helmut Franz-Xaver Rabis, mother Frida Rabis (Pirtschun,)Sister, Margit Westermeier and brother Norbert Rabis, all from Germany and his three sons; Michael Rabis (Daniela Rabis) in Austria, Roland Rabis of Landshut, Germany and Martin Rabis of Portugal.

He also leaves behind his wife, Shirley Sacheli, of Lake Havasu City, stepdaughters Joanne Vianos (Phoenix,) Jeanne Kentch (Lake Havasu City) Janette Ammon (Lake Havasu City) eight step grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren (Levi and Riley.)

His family and friends will miss his smile, wit, intelligence and deep discussions about the world. Rest in peace, our dear Helmut.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary