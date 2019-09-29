|
Henry Rudolfo Hoyos, 68, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 8, 1951 to Enrique and Hortencia (Salazar) Hoyos.
Henry had a 33-year career with AAA of Southern California working in the Montrose office.
On March 16, 2002 he married Ana Marie Sandoval in Granada hills, California. The couple retired to Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
In his free time Henry loved listening to music, hanging out by the pool and swimming, watching sports, playing golf, dancing, and fine dining.
Henry is survived by his loving wife, Ana; children, Christina, Robert, Tony, and Cindy; grandchildren, Aly, Al-B, Matty, Robert Jr., Anthony, Savannah, Aniya, and Alena; and brothers and sisters, Daniel Hoyos, George Duenas, and Blanca Cain.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation with rosary will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. A funeral mass will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City. A reception will immediately follow mass. Henry will be laid to rest at Lake Havasu memorial Gardens at a later date.
Donations can be made in Henry's name to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Henry's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019