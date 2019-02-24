Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Herman Gallardo


1941 - 2019
Herman Gallardo Obituary
Herman Gallardo reset his odometer on the morning of February 16th, his 78th Birthday. He passed peacefully in his sleep, all cozy in his home with his wife Dorothy, family, and six Yorkies. He and Dorothy ran Herman's Expert Automotive Service in Anaheim. Over 43 years, they worked to care for everyone who rolled in, and still appreciate the trust and loyalty of all their long-term regular customers, employees and associates. Herman leaves his wife of 59 years, one son, two daughters, and four grandchildren. His ashes will stay at home until Dorothy joins him and both will forever stay together in Lake Havasu. Honors in Herman's name may be directed to the Western Arizona Humane Society, at www.westernarizonahumane.org. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
