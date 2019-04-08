Hershel Leon Polin

Hershel Leon Polin was born on September 16, 1931 in Kennett, Missouri to Charles and Nellie Polin. Leon chose to use his middle name with everyone he knew. He was the third of eight children. He is survived by sisters; Vonell Hobbs of Biggs, Ca. and Caroline Gilbert of Oroville, Ca. and brother; Vernon Polin of Bakersfield, Ca.



Leon served in the US Army from 1950-1952 and was stationed in San Francisco, Ca. At the end of his service, he moved to Raisin City, Ca. to join his family. It was there Leon met and married Sadie Silveira. He farmed wine grapes and Sadie owned and ran a grocery store.



Leon and Sadie were happily married for 54 years. They were loving parents to four children. Robert Silveira (wife Linnea and grandchildren Robert Silveira Jr., Stephen Silveira, & Signe Silveira), Judith Adams (husband Ron and grandchildren; Debbie Garza, Patricia Dabbs and Shawn Weber), Larry Silveira (not married) and Darlene Watson (husband Jerry and grandson Trent). They were blessed with 7 grand children, 11 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.



Leon and Sadie moved to Lake Havasu in 1978. They loved their lives in this beautiful setting surrounded by wonderful, loving friends. Leon loved to golf and he loved his jukebox and game machines. Even at the age of 87, Leon was the Jukebox Legend of Lake Havasu. Everyone knew and loved him for his kind, sweet, loving personality.



Even though he suffered from COPD for many years, you could still find Leon out socializing and checking his machines. Sadly, he lost his battle on January 22, 2019.



Leon will Forever Be in Our Hearts.



"A Celebration of Life" will be held to Honor Leon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at "THE OFFICE", 2180 W. Acoma Blvd, Lake Havasu City, Az from 2:00pm – 5:00pm.



Leon would be honored by your presence.



