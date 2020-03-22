|
|
On Tuesday March 10, 2020 Howard Allen Turner (Al), loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son passed away at the age of 75.
Howard was born August 11, 1944 in Bainbridge, Maryland to Roy and Rebecca (Sparks) Turner. He completed his teaching degree at Orange Coast College then went to work for Toyota in 1964. Howard worked for Toyota 40 years before retiring in Lake Havasu City, AZ in 2004. On August 18, 1990 he married Mary Beth Batton. They had one daughter Lisa. Howard had 2 daughters and 3 sons from previous marriages.
Howard had a passion for classic cars and was a member of the Chariots of So Cal and Havasu Classis. His pride and joy was a 1931 Chevy 5 passenger coupe. He owned several classic cars over his lifetime. He was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and off-roading. Most of all he enjoyed getting together with friends and family to talk about the good old days. Howard was an avid church member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lake Havasu City.
Howard was proceeded in death by his father Roy and his mother Rebecca. He is survived by his wife Mary, his 6 children Tracy, Brian, Scott, Christopher, Sheila, and Lisa, 7 grandchildren, his sister Julia, several cousins, a niece, and a nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 4th, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church located at 1605 McCulloch Blvd S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404 at 11:00 am follow by a reception in same location.
The family has requested donations to Hospice of Havasu in lieu of flowers.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020