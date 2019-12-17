|
He was born to Howard E. and Frances Koncki Blessing in Meriden Connecticut. His many degrees include a B.S. from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio; a DMD degree from the University of Connecticut Medical/Dental School and he was awarded a Masters in Public Health from Loma Linda University School of Medicine. He joined the U.S. Public Health Service Corps in 1974.
In June 1974, he married Karen Zwick and they moved to McLaughlin, South Dakota where Howie spent his first assignment with public health on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. This began career spanning assignments across the U.S. until his retirement in 2000 from U.S. Public Health Service Corps with the rank of Captain in Walla Walla, Washington. He retired from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Corporation in 2009.
Always focused on oral health for children and toddlers, Howie's awards included the Distinguished Service Award from National Head Start Services Institute and the Art Reiger Outstanding Volunteer Award. He also partnered with the Washington State Department of Health and worked with the Arcora Foundation training medical providers to integrate oral health into well childcare.
Howie loved swimming, sunning and spending time at the beach on the Oregon coast, Priest Lake or poolside in Walla Walla or Lake Havasu City. An avid gardener, he also baked for family and friends and was famous for his cookies at St. Mary's Cancer Center. Howie loved sharing tales of his family and travels with everyone, but most of all, he treasured his time with family at home, on vacation or at his second home in Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen; son Timothy Blessing, wife Kim and grandson Emmett of Spokane; son Kristopher Blessing and partner Rikki Kenworthy of Walla Walla; sisters Carolyn (Bill) Hall of Meriden, Connecticut, Deborah (John) Troio of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and Monica (Jerry) Hite of New Hampshire; brother Gregory (Kathy) Blessing of Willington, Connecticut; three nieces and seven nephews. He is predeceased by parents Howard and Frances Blessing.
Donations in his honor may be made to Providence St. Mary Cancer Center, Campfire of Walla Walla or charity of donor choice.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019