Howard Martin Rose, formerly of Okanogan, WA died on October 29th in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was 85 years old.

Howard was born on May 26th, 1935 in Muskegon, MI, to parents Ruby and Joe Rose. Howard was the third of four sons. As a young child, the family moved to Los Angeles, CA where his father opened and operated Rose's Hardware store in Highland Park until he retired. In 1957 Howard joined the fire department for the city of Los Angeles. In 1975, Howard married Suzanne Vander Weide and later moved to Brewster, WA to become a fruit grower. He continued his agricultural career working for the Pariseau and Gebbers families as a Crew Boss for many years. After his retirement, Howard and Suzanne split their time between Washington state and Lake Havasu.

Howard, AKA "Howie" to his friends and co-workers, was an avid golfer. He played very well and frequently shot his age. He enjoyed being part of the noon group at Lake Havasu Golf Club. He also loved to follow horse racing, betting on Keno, playing Bingo, and fishing. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Havasu.

Howard Rose is survived by his brother, Phil Rose of Brewster, WA, his son Steven Rose of Mesa, AZ, his daughter Susan Rose Redman of Conroe, TX, son Jay Vander Weide of Post Falls, ID and his grandchildren Kevin Rose, Melissa Dailey, Garrett Redman, Brett Redman, Jason Vander Weide, Justin Vander Weide, Vanessa Greenwalt, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, golf buddies, and friends.

Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Rose, parents Ruby and Joe Rose, brothers, Robert Rose, and William Rose, and grandchildren Michael Rose and Kristen Rose.

Howard will be greatly missed by many, but will live forever in our hearts.

A private service for Howard Rose will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

