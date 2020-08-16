Ina May Thornton, in her 98th year, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona went to be with The Lord in the early morning hours on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Lake View Terrace in Lake Havasu City. Ina was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 22, 1922; daughter of Alfred and Sarah (Morrison) Scrase. Beloved sister of Florence (deceased) and Ross (deceased). She lived in London, Ontario, Canada for 47 years and was married to Harold R. Bloomfield, who sadly passed away 5 years after they moved to Lake Havasu City in 1979. Ina remarried Wallace D. Thornton (deceased) in Lake Havasu City.
Ina will be sadly missed by her loving children Robert Bloomfield (deceased)/Margie, Ann Altman/Richard and Carol Noseworthy/Charles and nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ina has stepchildren from her marriage to Wally; Nancy Courtright/Joe, Wally Jr/Sharon, Russell (deceased)/Sharon, La Vonne Meneffee/Denny and grandchildren.
Ina so enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, quilting and writing throughout her life.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Many thanks to all the wonderful caregivers of Ina.