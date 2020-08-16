1/
Ina May Thornton
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ina May Thornton, in her 98th year, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona went to be with The Lord in the early morning hours on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Lake View Terrace in Lake Havasu City. Ina was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 22, 1922; daughter of Alfred and Sarah (Morrison) Scrase. Beloved sister of Florence (deceased) and Ross (deceased). She lived in London, Ontario, Canada for 47 years and was married to Harold R. Bloomfield, who sadly passed away 5 years after they moved to Lake Havasu City in 1979. Ina remarried Wallace D. Thornton (deceased) in Lake Havasu City.
Ina will be sadly missed by her loving children Robert Bloomfield (deceased)/Margie, Ann Altman/Richard and Carol Noseworthy/Charles and nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ina has stepchildren from her marriage to Wally; Nancy Courtright/Joe, Wally Jr/Sharon, Russell (deceased)/Sharon, La Vonne Meneffee/Denny and grandchildren.
Ina so enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, quilting and writing throughout her life.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Many thanks to all the wonderful caregivers of Ina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved