India Lynn Sepulveda, 65, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born to Donna and Joe Clemens on December 10, 1954 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
India was a loving, caring, giving, gracious person who was loved by all the people who had the pleasure of knowing her and can tell you stories about how her distinctive laugh would echo through any room that she was occupying.
She, along with her late husband, had worked very hard their whole lives and had great success in their business and personal lives. She loved to entertain the masses, constantly hosting overgenerous parties at her places of residence. She worked hard and played even harder.
She enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, ATV's, flying, and hotrods just to name a few things. She was highly decorated in the community and, to the people who knew her best, was very loving and caring towards her family and close friends. She will be missed terribly!!!
India is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, George Arturo Sepulveda. India is survived by her loving mother Donna, brothers; Steven and Michael, son; Scott and partner Lauren and children Colt and Harper, son; Daniel and wife Laurie, son; Jacob and Wife Melissa and children Kelci, Ayden, Delaney, and Piper.
India wished to not have a celebration of life but it is believed that if anyone wants to honor her name they are more than welcome to donate to the Cancer Association of Havasu or Denise's Day or any other organization that helps people who are fighting cancer and their families. Rest in Peace India Lynn Sepulveda…gone from this world, but never forgotten in our hearts!!!
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.